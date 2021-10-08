Foggy Conditions Lead to Stearns County Bus Rollover

BROOTEN -- Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a bus crash Friday morning.

The bus was beginning its route and no kids were on board.

The driver, 73-year-old David Paul Fischer of Brooten was headed North on County Road 18 in heavy fog when he veered off the road in North Fork Township.

The bus rolled onto its roof in a field just South of County Road 25.

Fischer was taken to Glenwood Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.