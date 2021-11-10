Shopping local is the name of the game this holiday season, and a bunch of Central Minnesota boutiques have teamed up to make shopping even more fun. The Central Minnesota Holiday Boutique Hop will guide you on a shopping road trip around the area, and reward you for shopping:

Join 6 Central MN Boutiques in a Holiday Boutique Hop!

Shop the 6 participating Boutiques between November 17th - November 20th, receive a punch for a $20+ purchase, turn your punch card in at your last stop or bring it to Pretty Kinz Boutique Saturday November 20th by 3pm for the Prize Drawings. Must have 5 of 6 store punches to be eligible for prizes. Need not to be present to win.

Punch cards can be picked up starting on November 1st at any participating boutique, and speaking of which, here are the boutiques participating:

We keep hearing about supply chain issues this holiday season, but these stores are stocked with lots of really great items that will be sure to bring smiles to all of your gift recipients. And you might just even find something great for yourself. Plus when you shop there you are supporting local entrepreneurs right here in our area and keeping your hard-earned dollars local.

Stay up to date with the Holiday Boutique Hop on the Facebook event page, and have fun shopping!

