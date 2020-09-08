5th Avenue in Downtown St. Cloud Reopening to Traffic

ST. CLOUD -- There is a slight adjustment coming to 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud next week.

The one-block stretch between 1st Street South and West St. Germain Street has been closed to traffic since June 1st when bars and restaurants were allowed to open for outdoor dining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Development Director Matt Glaeseman says the city plans to reopen the street to traffic, however they will continue to allow seating outside using the on-street parking areas and sidewalks.

This new arrangement will continue into the fall.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the expanded outdoor dining in the city has been popular this year. He says the city plans to bring back the outdoor seating along 5th Avenue again next year running from Memorial Day to Labor Day.