5th Annual Bag Tag Challenge for Disc Golfers is Saturday

KIMBALL -- Disc golfers of all skill levels will be heading to Powder Ridge near Kimball on Saturday for the annual "Bag Tag Challenge".

Creator Tony Conrad says the event is the start of the new bag tag season. So what exactly is a bag tag? At the end of the day, all players will leave with a tag for their bag displaying how they finished in the tournament, then at any time over the course of the next 12 months, you can challenge anyone who has a numbered bag tag that is lower than yours.

This event is when we introduce the new tags for the year, and so the place that you take in the tournament is the numbered tag that you start the year with and then throughout the year you have opportunities to challenge other people. It's a great opportunity to introduce yourself and play and meet new people in the area.

Conrad created the local bag tag challenge five years ago but is it a friendly competition that is done by local groups all over the world.

Last year's bag tag challenge had over 80 participants.

If you want to play it costs $35 and starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Powder Ridge.