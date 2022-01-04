The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information they may have in a very unusual incident littering incident that happened this week.

On Monday, January 3rd the sheriff's office took to Facebook to post a photo of several tires scattered in a snowbank.

They wrote, "We had two dumping complaints with tires in Minden Township last night. It appears this may have been by the same person(s). One was 25 tires and this one pictured is over 30 tires."

Since being posted online, the picture has generated dozens of reactions from the community.

Thomas Kilman Sr. wrote, "truck tires should have a dot # in them, should be traceable".

The sheriff's office responded to that comment writing, "appeared to be just normal car tires and a couple racing slicks that I could see. Thanks for the info though!"

Kilman Sr. responded, "car tires have the dot # on the outside and some people will register with the maker in case of recall, or warranty".

Christian Von Weber mentioned, "I recall seeing a craigslist ad a few months ago about a guy in Foley looking to get rid of roughly 50 tires."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office asked Von Weber, "I know this is a longshot...any chance you still have the info? I will do some digging myself."

Unfortunately, Von Weber wasn't able to recall the information.

But, if you have any information about this incident, the Benton County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help. They wrote, "If anyone has information of who may be responsible or something they may have seen last night - please call our non-emergency number and update deputies."

And, just in case you were wondering...littering is still illegal in 2022...

"Please don't dump your garbage on the side of the road. This isn't a victimless crime - taxpayers in Benton County end up paying for these to be removed," wrote the sheriff's office.

If you have any information, you can contact them via their non-emergency line at 320-968-7201.