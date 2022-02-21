5 Things To Know Ahead Of The Snow Storm

Minnesota is getting a lot more snow. If you thought we'd see an early spring, Mother Nature is proving you wrong. There are five things you need to know in order to prepare for the storm.

1. There's a Winter Storm Warning now through 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A warning means the conditions are currently happening and they could be life-threatening.

2. Central Minnesota is expected to see the most snow with accumulations possible between 8 to 14 inches or more. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph, causing snowdrifts. Visibility will be very poor in spots.

3. It's best to avoid the roads if possible. You can see the weather situation before you leave your house by checking out the MNDot's plow cam or go to 511.org. If you do become stranded in your vehicle, it's best to stay put until help has arrived.

4. The most snow will fall Monday in central Minnesota, and overnight temperatures will be below zero. You should limit your time outside and layer up to avoid frostbite.

5. According to the National Weather Service, the snow will be lighter and fluffy, not heavy and wet. Blowing snow will be a big issue. You're advised to plan a longer commute.

