4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday

Photo courtesy of Paul Dinndorf

ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight.

The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School.

Damien Husen
Spokesman Matt Beirne says the beer hall will be in a 12,000-square-foot heated tent, which will be serving up a variety of Minnesota craft beers.

We do a specialty brew every hour on the hour so at 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. we have a limited amount of a specialty craft brew.  We tap that keg and it runs out pretty quick.

Beirne says the Bavarian Musikmeisters will be on the stage from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

They are bringing the fall group of folks, they are a 35-member band, and they'll be there in full force.  They do all the classics.

Then the cover band Rhino will be playing from 9:00 p.m. until midnight.

Credit: Paul Dinndorf
The event also includes authentic German food, dancing and games.

This is a 21-plus event.

Tickets are $10 each.

Credit: Paul Dinndorf
