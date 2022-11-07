Ever since I was old enough to truly understand that my dad was a Vietnam Army Veteran I have always made sure to thank him for his service. He's my hero, always has been and always will be. Every year since I have moved away from home, which has been many many years now, I have done my absolute best to make sure and call him on November 11 and say thank you dad for fighting for our freedom, for you service to our country and for being my hero.



It's the smallest act and one day of thanks isn't really enough, in my opinion. This year I add another important man in my life to this list of great men and women who have served our country and that is my boyfriend Jake. He was infantry in the Army and active duty for four years and another four years inactive.

To the many men and women out there who have fought for our country and those that continue to do so, from the very bottom of my heart I thank you for your bravery, your courage, your selflessness and for giving us the freedom we have here in the United States of America.

One day out of the year isn't enough to show the gratitude for what you have sacrificed, but every bit of it offered is deserved and more. Here are a few things in Central Minnesota to honor you and say Thank You:

Put on by the City of St. Cloud and details are:

The St. Cloud Veteran's Day parade will take place Friday, November 11th at 11 a.m. The parade route will start at the library and end at River's Edge Convention Center.

A few more details found HERE.

2.) 5th Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Celebration

This family friendly event is put on by Military Veterans Network and will be held at The Waters Church, here are details:



3.) Veteran's Day RWB (Red, White & Blue) Challenge at YMCA

Join for a free workout at the Y honoring military members and will do 6 rounds to represent all branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force



4.) Cheers to Vets at Beaver Island Brewing Company

A St. Cloud brewery is inviting all vets to their event 12pm-10pm get the first pint on them. The event reads:

Calling all military veterans! Stop in and see us on Veterans Day to get your first drink free as a thank you for your service. Please be ready to provide your Veteran ID Card. We're so grateful for your bravery and sacrifice, not just on Veterans Day, but every day.

Find more HERE.

These are just a few local events I have been able to find, but there are several chains as well offering free meals, drinks, food and more. To see that full list, I found it HERE.

Again, it's a small appreciation on one day, but to all men and women who have served and continue to serve every day THANK YOU and if you see a Veteran make sure to;

