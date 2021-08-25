3 Day Christian Ministry at St. Cloud’s Lake George this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- A large three-day Christian-based event is happening this weekend in St. Cloud.

Revive starts Friday night and runs through Sunday evening at Lake George.

Spokesman Dean Goossen says the event is open to all denominations.

My wife and I run a ministry called Awaking Hope and we travel all over the world. We just got back from Africa. We preach in almost every denomination there is. What we've discovered is you don't have to agree with someone 100 percent to love on them, to minister to them, and to encourage them.

Goossen says Revive is completely free and you can go any night or every night.

Friday's hours are 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday there is a youth event from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with free pizza and a professional DJ, Saturday's service is again from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday there is a Family Fun Night from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for parents with younger kids. And the last service is 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

He says attendees will also have a chance to go home with some free food.

We've had two semi loads of food that are literally going to be dropped off on the site, and every night we're going to have all the pallets of food set out in the parking lot. As people leave we'll have bags and we're going to allow people to take what they need.

Organizers are hoping to have more than 2,000 people attend, although this is their first event of its kind so they say they are not sure what to expect for crowds.

Goossen encourages you to bring an umbrella in case of rain.

