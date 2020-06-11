25th Avenue North Construction Begins Monday
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is starting another road construction project that will require motorists to detour around the work zone.
Starting Monday, 25th Avenue North will be closed for a major reconstruction project.
The work includes utility reconstruction, curb and gutter, sidewalks and street paving.
The road will be closed from 8th Street North to 12th Street North until the middle of October.
Detours will be posted.
