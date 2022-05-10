25 Times Minnesota Was Part of a Jeopardy Game Show Question

Alex Trebec was the host of Jeopardy! since 1984, and claimed to know most of the trivia. Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer.

Now let's see how well you do with these twenty-five Jeopardy! clues.

25 Times Minnesota was Part of a Jeopardy! Question

(The answers are at the bottom of the page. Good luck!)

JEPP loading...

So, how well did you do? Here are the 25 answers (phrased as questions of course):

What is 'Star of the North?' Who is 'Sinclair Lewis?' What is 'Superior?' What is 'Wild?' What is 'Purple Rain?' Who is 'Walter Mondale?' What is 'Hibbing?' What is 'Minnetonka?' What is 'The Mayo Clinic?' What is an 'Apple?' Who is 'Jesse Ventura?' What is the 'Mississippi River?' What is 'Gettysburg?' What is 'Paisley Park?' What are the 'Minnesota Twins?' Who is 'Winona Rider?' What is the 'State Bird?' What is 'Duluth?' Who is 'Hubert Humphrey?' What is the 'Red River?' What is a 'Mushroom?' What is the 'Mall of America?' What is 'Minneapolis?' What is the 'WNBA?' What is 'Voyageurs?'

Jeopardy! was created by Merv Griffin, and with over 8,000 episodes aired, has won a record 33 Daytime Emmy Awards as well as a Peabody Award.

