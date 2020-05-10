2020 American Legion Baseball Season Canceled

ST. PAUL -- A summer sports season in Minnesota has been canceled.

The Minnesota American Legion 2020 baseball season will not be held this summer due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee made the announcement Saturday after previously canceling their world series scheduled for August.

This year 357 teams were already signed up, which would have made it the largest league in the country.

The league started in 1923 and has held a state tournament every year since 1926.