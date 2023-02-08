14 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota

Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much pleases anyone. You can order all the toppings or go simple with just a plain cheese pizza. The great thing is, there is a favorite for everyone and no two really are the same.

For me, I love the Hawaiian pizza and absolutely love pineapple on my pizza, but the next person will argue it shouldn't be a topping on pizza. I don't think olives are great, but hey you eat the pizza you like and I'll eat the pizza I want and we don't need to share.

There will however always be a debate when it surrounds pizza and for many that debate is where is the best pizza? Again this can be a preference, but I am always up for learning on where to get good pizza. Which is why I had to ask on Facebook, where is your favorite place(s) to get pizza in Central Minnesota?

Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Boy did I get answers! If you're like me and have been looking for different pizza joints in Central Minnesota then you have come to the right place.

In no particular order what so ever, here are

15 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota:

1. Jimmy's Pizza in Annandale, Cold Spring & Litchfield

Image Credit: Jimmy's Pizza of Annandale via Facebook Image Credit: Jimmy's Pizza of Annandale via Facebook loading...

2. Pizza Barn in Princeton

3. House of Pizza in St. Cloud and Sartell

Image Credit: House of Pizza via Facebook Image Credit: House of Pizza via Facebook loading...

4. Casey's Pizza (All over in Minnesota)

Image Credit: Casey's via Facebook Image Credit: Casey's via Facebook loading...

5. Gary's Pizza in St. Cloud, St. Joseph and Sartell

Image Credit: Gary's Pizza via Facebook Image Credit: Gary's Pizza via Facebook loading...

6. Charlie's Pizza in Little Falls

Fans Rave on their site with one stating: "It's awesome here best pizza place in town. The service is out of this world" - Matthew

7. Toppers Pizza in St. Cloud

8. Pizza Depot in Becker

9. Godfather's Pizza in Becker

Image Credit: Godfather's Pizza of Becker via Facebook Image Credit: Godfather's Pizza of Becker via Facebook loading...

10. Clutch Take & Bake in Sartell

Image Credit: Clutch Take & Bake Pizza via Facebook Image Credit: Clutch Take & Bake Pizza via Facebook loading...

11. Pizza Pub in Princeton and Pine City

Image Credit: Princeton Pizza Pub via Facebook Image Credit: Princeton Pizza Pub via Facebook loading...

12. Jet's Pizza in St. Cloud

13. Marnanteli's Pizza in Cold Spring

Image Credit: Marnanteli's Pizza of Cold Spring via Facebook Image Credit: Marnanteli's Pizza of Cold Spring via Facebook loading...

14. JD's Taphouse (John Doughs) in Melrose

Image Credit: JD's Taphouse via Facebook Image Credit: JD's Taphouse via Facebook loading...

At the end of the day, there's really not a bad choice, but these are a few choices of favorite pizza places to enjoy as suggested by other Central Minnesotans. But if you feel something is missing from the list, please feel free to suggest away on our app!

