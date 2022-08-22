13th Annual Testicle Festival Returns to Ronneby in September

An annual event is returning to GoodFella's Bar and Grill in Ronneby.

Come for the food,

Come for the music,

Come for the games,

Just come and party with us and help celebrate things getting back to normal in Ronneby! It’s about time we get to have our outdoor party….

The 13th Annual Testicle Festival is an all-day event on Saturday, September 17th at GoodFella's featuring live music and tournaments, and of course deep-fried testicles available for those adventurous eaters. (There is also a limited menu for those with a more refined palette.)

The event itself was dreamed up by the kitchen manager at GoodFella's years ago when they went to a similar event in a different state. The owner was reluctant to try it initially but did it anyway and people liked it so it has been happening ever since!

Here is the music lineup for the day:

Acoustic duo from Noon-4

Rollie Show from 5-7

Radio Nation from 8-midnight

The bean bag and/or horseshoe tournaments are happening throughout most of the day and evening. Sign-ups will start for that on September 1st.

To stay up to date with the latest on the 13th Annual Testicle Festival at GoodFella's be sure to follow the event on Facebook.

