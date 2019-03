The 11th ranked St. John's basketball team won their 11th straight game 83-54 in Collegeville Wednesday night. The Johnnies led by 15 at halftime and weren't threatened in the 2nd half. St. John's had 5 players score in double figures led by Zach Hanson and Ethan Larson with 13 points apiece.

St. John's shot 54 percent from the field for the game and improves to 12-1 overall and 8-0 in MIAC play. The Johnnies host St. Olaf at 3pm Saturday.