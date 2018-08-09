10 Felony Counts of Child Porn for St. Joseph Man [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Joseph man faces the possibility of several years in prison after an investigation revealed around 90 videos of sexual assault of children on his laptop.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Benjamin is charged with 10 felony counts of child pornography after a search of his laptop in May. According to the criminal complaint, the investigation into Benjamin was based on him allowing child pornography to be downloaded from his account on a file sharing network.

The criminal complaint details 10 videos that were found on his laptop. In these videos, sexual acts are done on both boys and girls as young as 6-12 months old. According to the criminal complaint, the videos contained graphic images of sexual acts performed on the children.

Benjamin admitted to investigators that the laptop belonged to him and that no one else uses it. According to authorities, he stated that while looking at adult pornography, he has "come across" child pornography.

Benjamin is being held in the Stearns County Jail on $50,000 bail.