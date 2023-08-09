You In a Bulldozer. What Could Go Wrong? A Rare Minnesota Experience.

Do you find yourself wondering what to do on the weekends? Want to shake things up and do something different? We have a lot of truly unique things to do and see here in Minnesota. But just when you think you knew about all of them...along comes this.

Minnesota's Extreme Sandbox. Remember playing with bulldozers and and moving the dirt around with it, in the backyard with your friends or siblings, when you were a kid? Well Extreme Sandbox is that...but brought to life for adults.

WHAT'S IT ALL ABOUT?

Whether you want to destroy things, act like you're a construction worker or you've just dreamt of operating a bulldozer...this is a must try! And you don't have to be solo, you can go head to head with a friend.

HISTORY:

The original Extreme Sandbox opened in Hastings, MN in 2012. It was so popular it gained National attention and soon a second location opened in Texas in 2016.

WHAT TO DO THERE?

One of the most popular packages according to Only In Your State is a 1.5 hour experince with your choice of one of three pieces of equipment.

A Wheel Loader A Bulldozer An Excavator

So basically you can crush things, dig huge holes or duel with a friend. Packages include instruction and access to an obstacle course.

HOW TO PLAY IN THE EXTREME SANDBOX:

It's located at 1901 Glendale Road in Hastings, MN.

Must be 14 years old to ride.

Younger kids are welcome to come watch and learn about construction equipment.

No drivers license needed.

Advance reservations needed. Reserve your spot HERE.

Now get out there and CRUSH it!

