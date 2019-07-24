Yankees Outlast Twins 14-12 in 10 Innings

The Twins coughed up a 8-2 lead in the 4th inning and lost 14-12 in 10 innings at home against the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Former Twin Aaron Hicks made a diving catch with the bases loaded in the 10 inning to end the game. Gleyber Torres singled in the go-ahead run in the 10 inning to put the Yankees up for good.

Didi Gregorius went 5-5 with a home run and 7 RBIs for the Yankees. Migel Sano hit a pair of home runs and drove in 5 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco added 3 hits, a home run, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs.

Getty Images

Kyle Gibson started the game for the Twins and threw 5 innings with 5 earned runs allowed. Kohl Stewart allowed 2 runs in the 10 inning to the loss. Taylor Rogers surrendered 2 runs in his 1 inning of pitching and Blake Parker was hit for 3 hits and 4 earned runs while recording just 1 out.

The Twins are 61-39 and remain 3 games up on Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. The Twins and Yankees wrap up the 3-game series at Target Field tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Jake Odorizzi will pitch for the Twins while J.A. Happ get the ball for New York.