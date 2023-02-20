Xcel Unveils Power Plan at Becker Open House

BECKER (WJON News) - Xcel Energy will answer more questions at an open house in Becker Tuesday.

Xcel Energy will reveal details on the MN Energy Connection transmission line project from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Becker Community Center Gymnasium.

The proposed transmission line will run more than 120 miles from the Sherco power substation in Becker to Southwest Minnesota.

Xcel’s Upper Midwest Energy Plan was approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in 2022. The MN Energy Connection line was part of that project, intended to provide power to central Minnesota after the shutdown of the Sherco II power plant. Xcel officials claim this plan will save money for customers compared to building new infrastructure.

The line’s route will be on display, and area officials will be on hand to discuss land use issues. There is no prepared program, visitors can stop anytime.

