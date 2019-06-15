WWII Comes to Life at Stearns History Museum [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota stepped back in time to the 1940s at a special event this weekend.

The Stearns History Museum teamed up with the Minnesota Military Museum in Little Falls to hold their first-ever living history exhibit on Friday and Saturday.

The limited-exhibit on World War II featured many indoor and outdoor activities including weapons demonstrations, a real Sherman tank, a vehicle parade, an obstacle course, lunch at the mess hall, trivia, codebreaking, and a scavenger hunt.

Curators from the museum say they plan on putting together more events like this one in the future.

The event runs through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-17, and $5 for museum members.

