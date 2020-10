The Minnesota Twins' season ended abruptly a little less than a week ago when they lost to the Houston Astros in the first round of the playoffs.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON Tuesday to break down the two losses, speculate on the future for key Twins players, discuss Jose Berrios' future with the Twins, what he hopes the team does in the offseason and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.