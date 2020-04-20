Worthington Pork Facility Announces Indefinite Closure

WORTHINGTON -- Days after Governor Tim Walz told reporters a Worthington pork production facility would remain open, the facility's president has announced its temporary closure.

In a new release Monday JBS USA President Bob Krebs says the facility will close indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the plant.

Krebs says they will wind down operations over the next few days and to make sure existing product in the facility can be used.

Krebs says they have also implemented several new preventive measures moving forward.

This is the third JBS USA plant to temporarily closed. The facility employs more than 2,000 people and processes 20,00 hogs per day.