Workers Protest Virus Outbreak At Cold Spring Plant

COLD SPRING (AP) -- Workers have protested working conditions at the Pilgrim's Pride chicken plant in Cold Spring, site of one of the largest COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in the state.

State officials confirmed 194 cases as of Monday among the plant's more than 1,100 workers.

A chain of around 80 vehicles carrying workers and supporters rolled past the facility Monday, demanding the company shut it down for a deep cleaning and pay workers for the down time.

Pilgrim's Pride says it has ``implemented a wide of range of measures to combat coronavirus'' at the plant.

A representative from Pilgrims Pride is expected to give a report to the Cold Spring City Council during their meeting on Tuesday night. WJON news will be following the council meeting and expect to post an update story with their comments after the meeting.