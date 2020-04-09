Work to Resume on Highway 23/Interstate 94 Interchange

WAITE PARK -- Construction is set to resume on the Highway 23/Interstate 94 interchange south of Waite Park.

Starting Monday, crews will begin concrete work and install signage and lighting at the interchange.

The work began in 2019 and when completed, it will improve traffic flow, safety and access at the busy intersection.

Starting Monday and lasting through June, there will be periodic median and ramp closures forcing access changes. Signs will be posted directing traffic through the work zone.

The $2.1-million project is creating two new access loops which will reduce the number of serious crashes at that interchange.

