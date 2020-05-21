Woman Charged After Allegedly Firing Gun at Boyfriend

BIG LAKE -- A rural Sherburne County woman has been charged with second-degree assault after her boyfriend accused her of firing a gun at him.

Sherburne County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call from home in the 18000 block of 246th Avenue Northwest in Orrock Township, near Big Lake, Tuesday just after 12:30 p.m.

The 54-year-old victim told deputies he was eating lunch when he and 48-year-old Renee Kantor began arguing. The victim says Kantor then pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill him. Kantor fired a shot, which missed the victim and went through a wall of the house.

The man said he was able to wrestle the gun away from Kantor before calling 911. He was not physically hurt.

Deputies soon arrived and arrested Kantor. She had her first court hearing Thursday after the criminal complaint and charge was filed by the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office.