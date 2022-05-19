Sherburne County Sheriff Implements “No Wake Zones”

ELK RIVER -- The Sherburne County Sheriff is implementing "No Wake Zones" on a number of lakes to help preserve the shorelines due to high water levels.

Boaters will need to be a "No Wake" speed anytime within 150 feet of shore on the Elk River, Big Elk Lake, Eagle Lake, and Lake Orono.

The sheriff is also reminding boaters that high water levels create a greater risk of submerged docks and other debris.

The Briggs Lake Chain is already under a "Slow, No Wake" designation through Palmer Township.

Get our free mobile app

The emergency order does not apply to Briggs Lake, Rush Lake, or Lake Julia.

The "No Wake Zones" are in effect through May 31st.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State