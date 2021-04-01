Wolves Win, Wild Lose (Not An April Fools Joke) – Thursday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Timberwolves eeked out a win, the Wild lost out west and the Class AA boys hockey tourney got underway. Here's your one-stop shop for all things sports.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New York Knicks 102-101 thanks to a late comeback led by rookie Anthony Edwards. The Wolves got 12 points in the fourth quarter from Edwards and the go-ahead three pointer from Malik Beasley with just 37 seconds left in the game.

The Timberwolves are now 12-36 on the season and will play at Memphis Friday night.

- The Minnesota Wild fell to the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in California late Wednesday night. Minnesota trailed 2-0 after the second period but made it a one-goal game with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello goals in the third period.

The Wild dropped both games of its series with the Sharks to fall to 21-11-2 on the season. Minnesota will play at Vegas at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

- The Minnesota Wilderness blanked the St. Cloud Norsemen 5-0 in Cloquet.

- The Class AA boys hockey tourney got underway. Maple Grove beat Andover 5-2, Eden Prairie topped St. Thomas Academy 6-2 and Lakeville South beat Moorhead 4-2. The tournament continues on Friday.

THURSDAY:

- The Minnesota Twins open the 2021 season with a game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. The game can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. and first pitch scheduled for 1:10.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks open the NA3HL playoffs with a game against Willmar at Sports Arena East. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30.

The best-of-three series will continue in Willmar Friday night.