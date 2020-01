The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-99 Wednesday night at Target Center. The loss snaps a 13-game skid for New Orleans, while also sending the Wolves to their eighth straight loss.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 27 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game with knee soreness. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 34 points.

The Wolves will play at Denver Friday night, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. on WJON.