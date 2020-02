The Atlanta Hawks handed the Timberwolves their 13th straight loss with a 127-120 win at Target Center. The Wolves are now 15-35, while Atlanta has now won 14 games.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points (on 20 shots) to lead Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21. Trae Young led all scorers with 38 points for the Hawks.

The Wolves will face a tough test Saturday night when the host the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.