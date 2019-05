The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly ready to remove the "interim" tag from Ryan Saunders' job title. The Athletic is reporting the team and Saunders have agreed to a multi-year deal.

Saunders, 33, took over as interim head coach after Tom Thibodeau was fired 40 games into the 2018-19 season, posting a 17-25 record. Saunders coached with a very injury-depleted roster that saw Robert Covington, Derrick Rose, Tyus Jones and others miss significant time.