Wolves Overhaul Roster In Tuesday Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped out five players, and got four back, as part of a four-team swap that saw 12 players switch teams, per ESPN.

The Timberwolves sent Robert Covington and Jordan Bell to the Houston Rockets and shipped Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to the Denver Nuggets.

In return, the Wolves received Brooklyn's 2020 first round draft pick via Atlanta and Nuggets players Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez.

The Timberwolves also got Atlanta's Evan Turner and Denver's Jarred Vanderbilt.

Other players switching teams in the trade included Clint Capela going from Houston to Atlanta, with Nene going to the Hawks from Houston.

The Timberwolves host the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.