Wolves Find New And Exciting Way To Lose Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 97-96 to the Orlando Magic Wednesday night at Target Center. Minnesota is now 3-10 on the season, while the Magic snapped a six-game losing streak with the win.

The Timberwolves essentially controlled the game from the opening tip and led by as many 16 points late in the third quarter. However, the Magic chipped away at the lead throughout the fourth and ultimately won the game on a buzzer-beating three pointer from Cole Anthony.

D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 19 points but needed 17 shots to get there, while center Naz Reid added 14 and Malik Beasley scored 13 on 5-15 shooting.

The Magic were led by Nikola Vucevic's 28 points.

The Timberwolves started the season with back-to-back wins against Detroit and Utah before a seven-game losing streak. Minnesota bounced back with a win against the Spurs at Target Center, but have since dropped three straight.

Minnesota, whose first round pick is owned by Golden State unless within the top three, has the second-worst record in the NBA.

The Wolves will try to get back on track when they host the Atlanta Hawks Friday night in Minneapolis. The Hawks beat the Wolves 108-97 on Monday in Atlanta.

Friday's game can be heard on WJON.

