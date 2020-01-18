Wolves Fall to Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, giving them their third straight loss.

The Timberwolves fell behind early, trailing the Pacers 32-26 after the first quarter. In the second and third quarters, Minnesota kept up with Indiana, both teams adding 67 points to their totals.

Down 99-93 entering the final quarter, the Wolves rallied. Minnesota outscored Indiana for the first time all night, 21-17, but it was not enough to overcome the six-point deficit. The Wolves fell to the Pacers 116-114.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 27 points. Andrew Wiggins netted 22, and Josh Okogie added 15.

The Wolves fall to 15-26 and will host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.