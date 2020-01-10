Wolves Cruise To Win Over Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-102 Thursday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 15-22 on the season and 1.5 games out of the Western Conference playoff race.

Minnesota was led by Andrew Wiggins' 23 points, with Robert Covington added 15 in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns, who has missed the Wolves' last 12 games, did not play despite rumblings that he may make his return Thursday.

The Timberwolves will play in Houston Saturday afternoon, with tip-off set for 4 p.m.