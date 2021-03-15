Wolves And Wild Win! – Monday Sports Blast

The Wild won a matinee, the Wolves held off the Blazers and the Granite City Lumberjacks downed Alexandria. Here's a look at everything that happened Sunday and a preview of what's coming up Monday.

- The Minnesota Wild used another strong third period to down the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center Sunday afternoon. The Wild's Victor Rask tied the game at one with a second period goal, followed by goals from Nick Bonino, Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek in the third.

The Wild is now 17-8-1 on the season and on a seven-game home winning streak. Minnesota will again host Arizona Tuesday night in St. Paul.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves put in another strong post-All Star break effort, beating Portland 114-112 at Target Center. The Wolves have won two of their past three games since getting a week off to practice with new coach Chris Finch.

Rookie Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with a career-high 34 points in the win. The Timberwolves will take on the Lakers in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

- The Minnesota Twins tied the Boston Red Sox 5-5 in an exhibition game Sunday. Byron Buxton's home run highlighted the Twins' offense, while Kenta Maeda tossed four shutout innings in his start on the mound.

The Twins will take on Atlanta Monday afternoon as they continue to prepare for the regular season opener in Milwaukee on April 1st.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks continued their recent hot streak with a 4-2 win over Alexandria Sunday. The 'Jacks are 23-8 on the year and 10-0 in their last ten games.

The Lumberjacks have eight games remaining this season and will host New Ulm on Wednesday.

- The field of 68 has been selected for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The top seeds went to Illinois, Michigan, Baylor and Gonzaga. Nine Big Ten teams made the tourney, which begins with four play-in games on Thursday.

MONDAY:

- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team will take on Minnesota-Duluth in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Puck drop is set for 3:05 (The River 96.7 FM.)

- A pair of boys basketball games are also on the schedule, with the Tech Tigers playing at Brainerd and Cathedral heading to Long Prairie/Grey Eagle.