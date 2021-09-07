Wisconsin Man Arrested After Incident at St. Joseph Gas Station

ST. JOSEPH -- A Wisconsin man was arrested following an incident at a local gas station Tuesday morning.

The St. Joseph Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man with two handguns inside the Casey's General Store on 4th Avenue Northeast around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say officers arrived and were able to deescalate the situation and arrest the 21-year-old man. His name has not been released.

The Sartell Police Department also assisted at the scene.

