Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday for St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties and areas to our east.

The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday through 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Snowfall totals of two to four inches are possible.

Snow will spread across the region today with a chance for some light ice possible as the precipitation comes to an end this afternoon/evening.

Going into the day, St. Cloud has officially had 17.7 inches of snow so far this season, which is 1.7 inches above normal.

A turn towards much colder temperatures starting tonight and lasting into the weekend. The coldest temperatures will be in west-central Minnesota with warmer temperatures generally in southern Minnesota.