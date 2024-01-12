Latest on Snow, Wind, Cold Moving into Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow has slowed a bit so snowfall amounts have trended down at most locations, but the cold weather remains on tap for this weekend and into next week.

Much of Central Minnesota will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

UPDATE: The tri-county area of Stearns, Benton and Sherburne and areas to our northwest have been dropped from the Winter Weather Advisory due to lesser amounts of snow expected for the area.

In St. Cloud, the primary time for the snowfall will be from Friday afternoon into the early morning hours on Saturday.

The winds in St. Cloud are expected to be around 30 miles an hour by Friday evening and will remain between 20 and 25 miles an hour through the weekend.

Total accumulations are now expected to be around two inches. Winds will gust around 35 miles an hour. Wind chill readings will be around 40 below.

Much of Southeastern Minnesota will be in a Winter Storm Warning through 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Three to five inches of snow are possible. Winds will be gusting up to 45 miles an hour with wind chills around 40 below.

Southwestern Minnesota will be in a Blizzard Warning. It will be in effect until midnight on Saturday.

The first cold snap of the winter arrives in Minnesota this weekend and pet owners are encouraged to protect their animals.

The Animal Humane Society’s Sarah Bhimani says dogs can get frostbite just like humans.

"They are particularly susceptible to frostbite on their paw pads, the tip of their tails and the tips of their ears. So if you're taking your dog out for a potty break - you want to keep on eye on how they're reacting."

Dog owners could consider using booties to protect their pet's paws. Bhimani says cats should not go outside in the bitter cold.

