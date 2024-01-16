St. Cloud’s Winter Chill Scheduled for this Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can bring the family out for some winter fun this Saturday.

The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Winter Chill at Riverside Park from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Programmer Cassie Woischke says it is a partnership with organizations like the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club, the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota, and local businesses.

The Minnesota Youth Ski Club is providing free ski rental, the Nordic Ski Club will be offering free lessons. Even if you are a newbie, bring your skies and you can get some expert instruction. Otherwise, we'll have snowshoes available for checkout, first-come first-serve.

They'll also have activities like arts and crafts, snow painting, hot chocolate, and s'mores over a fire.

Woischke says last year they had over 500 people attend the Winter Chill. No registration is required.

The high temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 8 above.

