Organizers have announced the date for this winter's 2025 Winter Beer Dabbler in the Twin Cities.

The event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Midway is slated for Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 3 - 6:30 pm. Early access at 2 pm.

Organizers say the Beer Dabbler is Minnesota's biggest and best winter beer festival featuring breweries and cideries from across the state. They'll be serving hundreds of beverages -- beers, ciders, seltzers and more. They'll also feature live music, food trucks and other attractions.

Tickets go on sale to the public Noon, Friday, November 8, 4-7 pm.

Ticket Pricing:

General Admission -- Access to sampling from 3 - 6:30 PM -- $55

Early Access -- Access to sampling from 2 - 6:30 PM -- $75

Designated Driver -- Access to sampling from 3 - 6:30 PM -- $20

But you can skip the online fees and pick up your tickets at the official Pre-Sale Party on Thursday, November 7th at Stout's Pub and Grill in Falcon Heights.

Pre-Sale Party Ticket Prices:

General Admission – $50 (Discounted $5 + no fees)

Early Access – $65 (Discounted $10 + no fees)

Designated Driver – $20 (No fees)

Want to get a taste of the Beer Dabbler? Here's a recap of the fun in 2023.

Yep, it's outside. In Minnesota winter. And it looks like "Dabblers" are having a ball sampling Minnesota beverages and shaking off that cabin fever in the dead of winter.

Some tips:

Bundle up. But keep in mind you can only RENT beer, so dress for the eventual trip to the bathroom;

