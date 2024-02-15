If you are a fan of all things Minnesota beer, one of the first brewing cooperatives in the state just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The owner of the brewery publicly commented on the bankruptcy filing and what it ultimately means for the Minneapolis brewer. Fair State Brewing Cooperative shared the news on social media yesterday afternoon.

A NOTE FROM EVAN, CO-FOUNDER & CEO: A sentence I never thought I would write: Fair State has filed for Chapter 11... Posted by Fair State Brewing Cooperative on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The post took many by surprise, but the good news is that Fair State Brewing Cooperative has a plan to get back where they need to be, to be, a successful business.

A sentence I never thought I would write: Fair State has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This does not mean we are shutting down—we are just restructuring our debt and will emerge on the other side stronger for it.

The simple fact is that the pandemic put Fair State in a hole that we need help to dig out of, and we have a solid plan to get through this together so we can continue making the great beer you know and love. We’re extremely lucky to be part of this community, and being part of a community means asking for support when you need it.

Here are five simple ways you can help us keep our doors open:

Come to our taproom early and often—and bring family and friends—so we can keep building our community together in the space you all know and love.

Buy Fair State and Chill State at your local bar and liquor store. If it’s not available, ask for it. Even better, head to shopchillstate.com to have Chill State delivered straight to your door nationwide.

Buy a Fair State gift card online or at the taproom. Gift cards are an immediate way to support us financially without losing a dime (and while gaining delicious beer later!). → https://buff.ly/48kzOGm Spread the word about Fair State and Chill State within your own communities. You would be amazed at how many people still don’t know about us.

Share your favorite Fair State photo memory and tag us to show the strength of our community.

Thank you for being part of our story—we appreciate each and every one of you and hope to see you at the taproom soon.

The plan that the cooperative shared is a simple one, spread the word about the cooperative, go there, and spend some money in the form of buying a beverage or a gift card or two.

Much like the recipe for beer, it's a simple one, but when you get all of the ingredients working together it can be something pretty special.

