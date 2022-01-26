Winter Activities/Events to Explore in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She highlighted some indoor and outdoor winter activities to take part in the state. This includes this weekend's Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Winter Activities/Events

Explore Minnesota’s event database highlights hundreds of seasonal events across the state:

In the Twin Cities, Great Northern Festival , Jan. 27 – Feb. 6, 2022, celebrates Minnesota’s bold winter culture, including the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, St. Paul Winter Carnival, and City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, along with 10 days of diverse programming through outdoor public art displays, music, outdoor food and drink experiences and more. In central Minnesota, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza kicks off next weekend. It’s one of the largest ice fishing tournaments in the world. Or visit the largest ice carousel in Little Falls at ICE Fest, or Detroit Lakes’ Polar Fest coming up in Feb.

Recharge at hundreds of resorts and B&Bs that are open in winter, or warm up by visiting a museum and shopping at the Mall of America and smalltown shops across the state. MOA is celebrating its 30 th birthday in 2022 with special events throughout the year!

birthday in 2022 with special events throughout the year! Plan ahead this winter with Explore Minnesota's weekly winter trail reports, and sign up for the new MN Slopes Passport for ski area discounts and prizes.

Much of the state is blanketed with snow and good groomed trail and slope conditions.





Visitors can plan ahead with Explore Minnesota’s weekly winter trail reports. Explore Minnesota will report cross-country ski and snowmobile trail conditions each Thursday during the winter season.





Minnesota is home to thousands of miles of trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, snowmobiling and more. Minnesota's cross-country ski trails offer more miles of skiing than a trek from St. Paul to Los Angeles, and there are 22,000 miles of trails for snowmobiling.

Exploreminnesota.com offers endless trip planning resources, things to do and places to go so travelers can recharge every season of the year.

Visitors can also call 888-VISITMN or live chat with one of our Minnesota travel experts.

