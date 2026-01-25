ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A former high school track coach has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office says Eric Birth has been convicted on three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct involving three different victims in Winona. Birth was the Winona Senior High School Track Coach from 2016 until about 2024, and taught physical education starting in 2021.

In a plea agreement, Birth admitted to sexually assaulting three different high school students in 2016, 2017, and 2022 while employed as the track coach and teacher. Attorney General Keith Ellison prosecuted Birth at the request of Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman. Ellison says Birth's crimes are appalling, and his heart breaks for the students he assaulted. The Winona Police Department assisted in the investigation and prosecution of the crime.