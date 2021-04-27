Wine, Kibbles & Bids Auction Happening Now

IT'S TIME TO PLACE YOUR BIDS

Don't we all love a good online auction? Especially when it benefits your favorite charity? One of my favorites is going on right now, and it's for The Tri County Humane Society here in central Minnesota.

WINE, KIBBLES & BIDS

The Wine, Kibble & Bids Fundraiser is one of TCHS's biggest fundraisers of the year; but for the past two years it's had to go into online virtual mode. The online auction is underway and you can look at the many items up for auction, and place your bids from now until Friday at 6 pm.

HOW TO PLAY

The idea is; place the highest bid you can right away; that way, you're making the biggest donation you can to help TCHS with the funding they need to continue to provide the spay/neuter of all pets that come in, first shots and other care needed before the animals leave to find their forever home.

Once you place your bid on the items you'd like to win, make sure you check back often. That's part of the fun! People bid all week, so if you want to make sure you take home that quilt, those concert tickets, or that beautiful cat tower for your lovely pets, keep on checking and keep on bidding.

ITEMS UP FOR AUCTION ARE UNIQUE

TCHS always has unique items that you don't just find anywhere. Some of the items up for auction this year include:

A 10 Karat gold white necklace

Scott Studwell signed Vikings Jersey -Authentication provided

Amazon Fire Tablet

Bourbon and glasses

Original painting

Vikings wine glasses

Big dog baskets

Birdy Saloons

Gift cards of all kinds and so much more.

To get in on the fun, you can click HERE now. Good luck...and please don't take my items. :-)