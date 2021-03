UNDATED -- South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected Sunday in southern Minnesota this morning through the late afternoon.

These gusty winds could blow around any unsecured objects.

National Weather Service

A wet period is on the way for this next week.

Mostly rain is expected, but some snow could mix in as well.

This will occur over multiple days and will not occur all at once.

