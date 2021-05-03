Will The 17 Year Cicada Make An Appearance in Minnesota?

IS THAT A POWER LINE OR A BUG?

They say they are already on the move; the 17 year Cicadas that have spent their entire life underground, are now rising to the occasion, to chirp and chirp and mate for little less than a month, just to die a short time later. They sound like power lines buzzing, but it's just Cicadas singing to each other; and what a song they sing.

TYPES OF CICADAS

There are two kinds of Cicadas. Annual Cicadas are what we are used to hearing in Minnesota. They are loud bugs and are around us here in Minnesota every single year.

Then...there are period Cicadas. These bugs emerge every 13 or 17 years; spending all that time underground until just the right time. And you'll know it when the time is right, because they have one big party.

Although they can be quite frightening to look at for some, they are really harmless. They don't sting, and they don't bite. They are actually quite good for the environment, as lots of other creatures like to snack on the bugs; and many people like to eat them as well; a great source of protein.

WILL THE BIG BUGS BE WAKING IN MINNESOTA?

I was excited to hear that the bugs are emerging. They started on the Northeast side of the United States and will slowly emerge through parts of the Midwest. When I heard this, my first question was; Will we have them here in Minnesota?

Apparently, we shouldn't expect them here in Minnesota. But who knows? With temperatures warming, and the strange times we're living in, I guess I wouldn't be surprised if the bugs showed up this year; or at least maybe 17 years from now.

If however, you're planning on traveling to warmer states, you may have the opportunity to experience their presence. For about a month, they will sing at the top of their lungs...they'll be so loud you may not be able to sleep. It's hard for some people to tolerate, but they bugs are harmless, and don't have long to celebrate; so in honor of the short life of the Cicada; enjoy their presence; realize how much has happened in your life in 17 years, compared to the short awakening of this amazing little singer, and prepare for the next 17 year round.

For more information on Cicadas, you can visit our local Minnesota Extension.