Will Minnesotans Swap a Thanksgiving Feast For This New Pizza?

DiGiorno - I have it on good authority that they don't deliver - is blessing the world with an abomination that you have to go to the grocery store to experience (because they won't bring it to you): Thanksgiving pizza.

This isn't the typical Lazy Choad Thanksgiving Pizza that's just a regular pizza being devoured on Thanksgiving don't-judge-me-I-was-living-in-a-trailer-at-the-time.

This...thing...is turkey, potatoes (Samwise-approved!), green beans, cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and crispy onions with a gravy sauce on a Detroit-style crust (the best crust, in my dumb opinion).

I don't think often, but this got me...uh, thinking: what other "theme" pizzas do we need (whether we want it or not) in our lives?

A Minnesota Thanksgiving Pizza

There are a few directions I could go with this, so I'll take a trip down each...

#1: Tater Tot Hotdish Pizza

Ground beef with sweet corn and green beans on a (somehow) tater tot crust with a condensed cream of mushroom sauce. Throw some cheese on it because...cheese.

#2: Lutefisk Pizza

Dehydrated cod/whitefish with potatoes, bacon, pickled beets, and mashed peas on a lefse crust with a lye sauce.

I need redemption after that...

#3: Juicy Lucy Pizza

Ground beef (chuck) with cheese, tomatoes, cheese, pickles, cheese, and onions on a buttery stuffed-crust.

Redemption! I rule. What would be on YOUR Thanksgiving pizza? Lemmy know and maybe we'll talk about it (or make fun of you) on the Loon Morning Show with Laura and Choad!

