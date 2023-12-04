Craving Comfort Food? This MN Pizza Chain Has Just The Thing!

For those Minnesotans that are craving some comfort food, and also like pizza, there is a Minnesota pizza chain that is offering something delicious for their pizza of the month. Pizza Pub, with locations in Pine City, Braham, Center City, Cambridge, North Branch, Princeton, Sturgeon Lake, and Forest Lake is offering up a tater tot hotdish pizza for the entire month of December and it sounds delicious!

Get our free mobile app

DECEMBER PIZZA OF THE MONTH!

Introducing the ultimate comfort food mashup: Minnesota tater tot hot dish pizza!

Imagine a crispy pizza crust topped with creamy cream of celery & cream of mushroom, flavorful roasted corn, tender green beans, savory ground beef, gooey mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and to top it off, pub-seasoned tater tot crowns. It’s like a taste of the Midwest in every bite!

This unique pizza is perfect for family dinners, game day gatherings, or just when you’re craving some hearty, delicious comfort food.

Trust us, once you try it, you’ll be hooked!

Look at those potato crowns sitting atop that mound of cheese and ground beef!

The pizza, according to a social media post by the Pine City location, is described as having:

Cream of Celery

Cream of Mushroom

Roasted corn

Green beans

Ground beef

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

Pub-Seasoned Tater Tot Crowns

According to Pizza Pub's website, the business is "a small, family-owned business, that began with one store located in Pine City, MN back in 1976."

You can get more details on Pizza Pub and the menu offered by heading here.

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures