Wild Win, Huskies Lose – Wednesday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild picked up another home win, the Wolves lost out West and the SCSU men's hockey team fell to North Dakota in the championship game of the Frozen Faceoff tournament.

- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team fell 5-3 to North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Zach Okabe, Seamus Donohue and Sam Hentges scored goals for the Huskies.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show takes place Sunday, with SCSU a virtual lock to be selected to the field of 16.

- The Minnesota Wild beat Arizona 3-0 at Xcel Energy Center. Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota and rookie goalie Kaapo Kahkonen won his ninth straight game with a 31-save shutout.

The Wild has now won eight straight games at home but will take their show on the road Thursday night when they play against the Avalanche in Denver.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 137-121 to the Lakers in Los Angeles late Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each scored 29 points in the loss.

The Timberwolves' road trip continues Thursday in Phoenix.

- The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in an exhibition game. Jose Berrios got the start for Minnesota and allowed four runs in four innings of work. Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson had a pair of hits.

The Twins will take on the Red Sox Wednesday afternoon.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES:

GIRLS HOCKEY

Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Storm N Sabres 0

Moorhead 4, St. Cloud 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimball 43, Cathedral 42

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

BOYS HOCKEY SECTION PLAYOFFS

St. Cloud @ Rogers

NA3HL

New Ulm @ GC Lumberjacks 7:30 PM

NAHL

Austin @ St Cloud Norsemen 7:10 PM

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Northland vs SJU (DH) 12:15/2:15

Games at US Bank Stadium