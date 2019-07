The Minnesota Wild signed a pair of forwards. The two are 5-7 31-year old Mats Zuccarello and 5'11 24-year old Ryan Hartman. Zuccarello gets a 5-year $30 Million deal while Hartman agrees to a 2-year $3.8 Million deal.

Getty Images

Zuccarello had 12 goals and 28 assists in just 48 games combined with the Rangers and Stars last season. Hartman had 12 goals and 14 assists in 83 games combined with Nashville and Philadelphia.